LONDON Aug 18 Manchester United's Memphis Depay was disappointed at failing to score a hat-trick after opening his account for the club with two spectacular strikes at home to Club Bruges on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger, who wants to be known only as Memphis, also made the third for substitute Marouane Fellaini in a stirring 3-1 win in their Champions League playoff first leg.

"It is really important we win the game," the goalscorer, who joined United for a reported transfer fee of 25 million ($39.14 million) from PSV Eindhoven in May, told BT Sport.

"We created a lot of chances. I feel disappointed I could not finish the last two chances. We have to travel to Bruges and finish the job."

After netting 50 goals in 124 games in all competitions during his time with PSV, Memphis said he was keen to maintain his scoring record in England with United.

"I ended last season with a lot of goals, come to a big club and you have to do a good job again. It is a nice feeling to score two goals at Old Trafford. But I am little disappointed because I will think about that last chance."

Memphis, who does not want to use his surname because of his estrangement from his Ghanaian father, has certainly made a name for himself with the Old Trafford faithful and brought praise from his compatriot, United manager Louis van Gaal.

"Yes I am very happy for him because a player needs that. I had said it is a matter of time and it was a matter of time (before he scored)," said the Dutchman, who managed Memphis at last year's World Cup when he was Netherlands coach.

"Hopefully he shall continue but it is also difficult for him. He is 21 and has only played two seasons for PSV.

"But I have confidence in him and tonight he scored two goals and the assist for the third goal was a fantastic cross from him, so I am very happy," Van Gaal told BT Sport.

($1 = 0.6388 pounds) (Reporting by Tim Collings; Editin by Ken Ferris)