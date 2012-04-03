French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona's Lionel Messi scored his 13th Champions League goal of the campaign to set a competition season scoring record when he netted an 11th-minute penalty against AC Milan in their quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.
The three-times World Player of the Year passed the previous best of 12 goals established by himself last season and Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy with Manchester United in 2003, to notch his 50th goal in the competition.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.