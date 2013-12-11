Ajax Amsterdam's Davy Klaassen reacts after their Champions League soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME AC Milan squeezed into the Champions League knockout phase after a battling 0-0 draw with Ajax at the San Siro on Wednesday despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men following Riccardo Montolivo's sending off.

Ajax dominated even before Montolivo was shown a straight red card in the 22nd minute for a reckless challenge on Christian Poulsen, but Massimiliano Allegri's side held on to secure their place in the last 16.

They finish second in Group H with nine points, a point ahead of Ajax and four behind group winners Barcelona, who beat Celtic 6-1 at the Nou Camp.

Poulsen hit the post for Ajax after five minutes and Milan keeper Christian Abbiati was forced into a number of saves, but the Dutch champions couldn't capitalise on their territorial and numerical advantage and have to content themselves with a place in the Europa League.

Frank De Boer's side were, if anything, better when both sides had 11 players, pinning Milan back in their own half with aggressive pressing and slick passing that culminated in Abbiati making a smart save from a powerful Davy Klaassen header in the 19th minute.

Yet their enterprising play stopped almost immediately after Montolivo left the field, perplexed at referee Howard Webb's decision, and the game settled into a scrappy affair in which Milan striker Mario Balotelli led his side from the front with a strong, hard-working performance.

The Milan fans pelted Webb and Poulsen with abuse and the home side came out of their shell, but they struggled to create any goalscoring opportunities.

As the clock ran down Ajax hemmed Milan in their own area with high crosses, and in the final minute of stoppage time Klaassen was presented with an opportunity to snatch qualification, but he could only slice a bicycle kick wide and the San Siro breathed a sigh of relief.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Stephen Wood)