Sept 18 Scrappy AC Milan, barely able to string two passes together, still managed to score twice in the last 10 minutes to snatch a fortuitous 2-0 win over Celtic in their Champions League match on Wednesday.

Celtic looked the more likely side to win until Colombia defender Cristian Zapata's low shot, which was going wide, was deflected into the goal by Emilio Izguirre.

Sulley Muntari added the second, snapping up a rebound after Mario Balotelli's free kick was parried by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Scottish champions Celtic nearly went ahead in the Group H match when Anthony Stokes' curling 30-metre free kick bounced off the Milan bar in the 80th minute with Christian Abbiati beaten. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)