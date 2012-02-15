RPT-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 on Sunday, June 11
(Adds U-20 World Cup soccer item) Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:
MILAN Feb 15 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro:
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 77-Luca Antonini; 4-Mark Van Bommel, 10-Clarence Seedorf, 22-Antonio Nocerino; 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng; 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 70-Robinho
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 17-Alex Song, 7-Tomas Rosicky, 16-Aaron Ramsey, 8-Mikel Arteta; 10-Robin van Persie, 14-Theo Walcott.
Referee: Victor Kassai (Hungary)
(Adds U-20 World Cup soccer item) Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)