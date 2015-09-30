GLADBACH, Germany, Sept 30 Sergio Aguero scored a last minute penalty to give Manchester City a 2-1 comeback win at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday and their first three points in Group D.

Gladbach, having waited 37 years for their first home game in Europe's premier club competition, stunned their big-name opponents with a 54th minute goal by Lars Stindl.

City, who have goalkeeper Joe Hart to thank for keeping them in the game with half a dozen superb saves, drew level with Nicolas Otamendi's deflected effort in the 65th before launching a late rally in search of a winner and with Argentine striker Aguero scoring from the spot.

The result sees City move up to three points with Gladbach still to earn any in Group D. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)