Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MANCHESTER Manchester United fans paid tribute to George Best on the 10th anniversary of his death by holding up white torchlights in the seventh minute of their Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.
Best, one of football's all-time greats who played for United between 1963 and 1974, died at the age of 59 from complications arising from alcoholism on Nov. 25, 2005.
He wore the number seven jersey for most of his career and it has gone on to become the most iconic of their shirt numbers with Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham wearing it since his heyday.
A banner proclaiming "Georgie ... Simply the Best" was also paraded by fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Many supporters still regard the Northern Irishman as the greatest player in the club's history.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.