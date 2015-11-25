MANCHESTER Nov 25 Manchester United fans paid tribute to George Best on the 10th anniversary of his death by holding up white torchlights in the seventh minute of their Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Best, one of soccer's all-time greats who played for United between 1963 and 1974, died at the age of 59 from complications arising from alcoholism on Nov. 25, 2005.

He wore the number seven jersey for most of his career and it has gone on to become the most iconic of their shirt numbers with Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham wearing it since his heyday.

A banner proclaiming "Georgie ... Simply the Best" was also paraded by fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Many supporters still regard the Northern Irishman as the greatest player in the club's history. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)