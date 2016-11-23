* Manchester City drew 1-1 at Gladbach to advance to last 16

* Germans secured third place and Europa League place

* Silva cancelled out Gladbach's lead through Raffael

* Gladbach's Stindl, City's Fernandinho sent off

* City host Celtic, Gladbach at Barcelona in final group matches

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Nov 23 Manchester City booked a spot in the Champions League last 16 after scraping a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Group C match on Wednesday as both teams had a player sent off.

The hosts, who secured third place in the group and will go into the Europa League, took a surprise lead through Brazilian Raffael before David Silva equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Gladbach were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when captain Lars Stindl was sent off following a second booking but City's Fernandinho also saw red 12 minutes later.

The result lifted second-placed City to eight points, four behind leaders Barcelona, who won 2-0 at Celtic. Gladbach are third on five, three ahead of the Scottish champions.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)