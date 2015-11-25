BERLIN Nov 25 Already-eliminated Borussia Moenchengladbach crushed Sevilla 4-2 in their Champions League Group D match on Wednesday with two goals from Lars Stindl for their first ever victory in the competition that killed off the Spaniards' hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Stindl tapped in after 29 minutes and scored again after second half goals from Fabian Johnson and Raffael, to lift Gladbach to five points in the group and on track for a third place finish that leads to the Europa League, with their last group match against Manchester City next month.

Sevilla, who scored through Vitolo in the 82nd minute with Ever Banega adding a stoppage-time penalty, have now lost their last four group games since beating the Germans in their opener, are in bottom place on three and face Juventus next.

The hosts, who had lost three times this year to Sevilla, including twice in the Europa League, took revenge with their first home win over a Spanish club in 30 years to continue their stellar run under coach Andre Schubert. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)