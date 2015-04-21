AS Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim attends a news conference on the eve of their quarter-final return leg Champions League soccer match against Juventus at Louis II stadium in Monaco April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO Monaco must "not lose their heads" against a Juventus team with few notable weaknesses as they set about trying to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League quarter-final return on Wednesday, coach Leonardo Jardim said.

A controversial penalty gave Juventus the edge in Turin and Jardim believes Monaco must show maturity.

"We have to take the necessary risks... we must have the ability and intelligence to play a great game," Jardim told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We mustn't lose our heads. Our rival is extremely experienced and if we are not mature about it we could run into problems."

Solid at the back, Monaco failed to convert the chances that came their way in the first leg, particularly in the first 15 minutes of the game.

"We have to play a perfect game with good organisation in attack... be effective with the desire to score the goals we need," Jardim added.

"Juventus have great players all over the team, not just in attack. There's no single area where they are weaker. We are prepared to face any tactical situation Juventus throw at us."

Monaco, third in Ligue 1, scored just four goals in six group matches before stunning Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the last 16 first leg.

The principality side then lost the home leg 2-0 to scrape through on away goals and Jardim knows they must find a way to unlock Juve's defence.

"It's true that we had more away goals but I hope to repeat this at home like we did, for example, against Zenit (in a 2-0 group stage win)," he said.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his side will not sit back on their slender lead and will look for goals.

“It’s still all to play for and we need to score to go through. We know Monaco a little bit better after playing against them, they’re a tough side who defend really well and are physically and technically gifted," he told reporters.

"It will be a difficult match just like the first leg, and we can’t afford to switch off for a second.”

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is available for selection, Allegri said, after a bout of flu.

