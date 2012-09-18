Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Montpellier 1 Arsenal 2 - Champions League Group B result At Stade de la Mosson Scorers: Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 9pen Arsenal: Lukas Podolski 16, Gervinho 18 Halftime: 1-2 Teams: Montpellier: 16-Geoffrey Jourdren; 2-Garry Bocaly, 3-Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, 4-Hilton, 5-Henri Bedimo; 13-Marco Estrada (11-Emanuel Herrera, 78), 23-Jamel Saihi; 8-Anthony Mounier (18-Karim Ait-Fana, 68), 10-Younes Belhanda, 20-Remi Cabella; 19-Souleymane Camara (22-Benjamin Stambouli, 78) Arsenal: 24-Vito Mannone; 25-Carl Jenkinson, 4-Per Mertesacker, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 2-Abou Diaby, 8-Mikel Arteta; 27-Gervinho, 19-Santi Cazorla (22-Francis Coquelin 90), 9-Lukas Podolski (14-Theo Walcott 90); 12-Olivier Giroud (16-Aaron Ramsey 76) Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) (Created by Gregory Blachier)
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.