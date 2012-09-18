Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
MONTPELLIER, France, Sept 18 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group B match between Montpellier and Arsenal at Stade de la Mosson (1845 GMT):
Montpellier: 16-Geoffrey Jourdren; 2-Garry Bocaly, 3-Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, 4-Hilton, 5-Henri Bedimo; 13-Marco Estrada, 23-Jamel Saihi; 8-Anthony Mounier, 10-Younes Belhanda, 20-Remi Cabella; 19-Souleymane Camara
Arsenal: 24-Vito Mannone; 25-Carl Jenkinson, 4-Per Mertesacker, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 2-Abou Diaby, 8-Mikel Arteta; 27-Gervinho, 19-Santi Cazorla, 9-Lukas Podolski; 12-Olivier Giroud
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.