HAIFA, Israel Nov 24 Chelsea enjoyed their second 4-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Maccabi Tel Aviv this season to move into prime position to reach the knockout stages of the competition from Group G.

But with Dynamo Kiev winning 2-0 at Porto, the qualifiers for the last 16 will only be determined in the last round of matches when Chelsea host Porto and Kiev welcome Maccabi.

Goals by Gary Cahill, Willian, Oscar and Kurt Zouma secured the victory for Chelsea whose task was made easier when Maccabi captain Tal Ben Haim, a key player in the heart of the defence, was sent off five minutes before halftime.

After five games, Chelsa and Porto each have 10 points with Kiev on eight, while Maccabi are bottom without a point.

Cahill had put the visitors on the scoresheet in the 20th minute with a close range effort after mounting Chelsea pressure as Maccabi's spirited start faded after about 15 minutes.

Maccabi kept up their attempts to penetrate the Chelsea defence but their cause was undermined when Ben Haim was shown a red card for a wild kick on striker Diego Costa.

The Israelis maintained their efforts after the break but the result was sealed when Willian scored in the 73rd minute with a perfectly executed curling free kick that beat the Maccabi wall and left goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic stranded.

Oscar made it 3-0 in the 77th from close range as Maccabi's defensive shield was breached again before Zouma pounced on a corner in the first minute of added time to seal the win. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Ken Ferris)