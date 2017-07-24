United's Bailly to miss Super Cup due to three-game ban

REUTERS - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been banned for three European matches for violent conduct and will miss next month's UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

Bailly was shown a straight red card during United's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford on May 11.

The dismissal cost the Ivory Coast defender a chance to play in the Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam, which counted as the first match of his suspension.

United's next European match is the Super Cup showpiece against Champions League winners Real Madrid on Aug. 8 in Skopje, Macedonia.

Bailly will also be suspended for United's first Champions League group game, with Jose Mourinho's team having qualified by winning the Europa League.

UEFA said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.com) that United had also been given a warning because the match against Celta kicked off late.