Manager Louis van Gaal may have got his decision to leave Wayne Rooney on the pitch against CSKA Moscow spot on, but one thing the Dutchman seems to find impossible to get right is Manchester United defender Chris Smalling's name.

Rooney scored the only goal of the Champions League tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, vindicating Van Gaal's decision to leave him on the pitch and substitute Anthony Martial instead, but Smalling made an equally telling contribution with a goal-line clearance from CSKA's Seydou Doumbia.

But Van Gaal credited "Michael Smalling" with the last-ditch block that secured the three points for United in his news conference after the CSKA game -- the second time he has gotten the defender's name wrong.

"David de Gea saved us and after that Michael Smalling has saved us," Van Gaal told reporters on Tuesday.

The Dutchman referred to the defender as "Mike Smalling" during United's pre-season tour in July and Smalling spoke about that case of mistaken identity after the 0-0 draw with Manchester City last month, admitting that a lot of fans had begun calling him "Mike".

"Even if you go to Russia or wherever, it's 'Mike! Mike! Mike!'

"It's going to stick with me forever, that one," the 25-year-old had said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)