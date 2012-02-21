Feb 21 Ezequiel Lavezzi scored twice
as Napoli came from behind to beat visitors Chelsea 3-1 in the
first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.
Edinson Cavani, who laid on both of Lavezzi's goals, scored
the other for the Serie A team after Juan Mata had put Chelsea
ahead.
Mata scored in the 27th minute following a mistake by Paolo
Cannavaro before Napoli's South American double act sprang into
action.
Lavezzi levelled in the 38th minute, the Argentine's first
goal in the competition, and Cavani headed them ahead in
first-half stoppage time after hesitant Chelsea defending. The
Uruguayan then set up Lavezzi's second in the 65th minute.
