NAPLES, Italy Feb 21 Ezequiel Lavezzi scored twice as Napoli came from behind to beat visitors Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani, who laid on both of Lavezzi's goals, scored the other for the Serie A team after Juan Mata had put troubled Chelsea ahead.

Mata scored in the 27th minute following a mistake by Paolo Cannavaro before Napoli's South American double act sprang into action.

Lavezzi levelled in the 38th minute, the Argentine's first goal in the competition, and Cavani headed them ahead in first-half stoppage time after hesitant Chelsea defending. The Uruguayan then set up Lavezzi's second in the 65th minute.

Chelsea were twice rescued by goalkeeper Petr Cech early on as he denied Cavani with his foot and then turned Christian Maggio's angled shot past the post.

The visitors went ahead with their first real chance after Cannavaro sliced Daniel Sturridge's cross and the ball fell at the feet of Mata, who beat Morgan De Sanctis with a first-time shot

David Luiz and Ramires were both close again for Chelsea before Lavezzi levelled with a curling shot from outside the area seven minutes before the break as the defenders backed off.

Chelsea's rearguard got into another mess in first-half injury-time when Gokhan Inlan delivered a teasing cross which bounced six metres from goal and Cavani got in front of two defenders to head Napoli in front.

The visitors started the second half brightly, only to be undone by Cavani and Lavezzi again. This time, Cavani blocked Luiz's clearance and laid the ball on a plate for Lavezzi to fire the third with his left foot. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

