Soccer-Move to Crystal Palace 'worst decision', says striker Adebayor
June 12 Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the "worst decision" of his career.
LONDON, March 13 Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri will be on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea after the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended the second game of his ban, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mazzarri missed the first leg, which Napoli won 3-1, after UEFA gave him a two-game ban for pushing an opponent in a group game against Villarreal.
Famous in Serie A for his distinctive mullet haircut, he has performed superbly in turning the Naples club into a Champions League team and success for his side at Stamford Bridge, as well as for Inter Milan who face Olympique Marseille, will mean three Italian and no English clubs in the last eight. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)
June 12 Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the "worst decision" of his career.
June 12 England goalkeeper Joe Hart does not think Manchester City will hamper his chances of winning a move away from the Premier League club by putting a massive price tag on him, the 30-year-old has said.