Chelsea's John Terry (R) warms up with teammates during a training session a day before their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match against Napoli, in Naples February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

NAPLES, Italy Chelsea captain John Terry will be out for several weeks after aggravating a knee injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg match at Napoli, said manager Andre Villas-Boas.

The 31-year-old central defender is to have surgery on the problem that has kept him out of the last three games.

Terry first injured his knee when he collided with a post in last month's FA Cup match with second tier Portsmouth.

The former England skipper took part in training in Italy on Monday night but woke up in considerable pain on Tuesday.

Terry will miss next week's England friendly against Netherlands at Wembley.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)