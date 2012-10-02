COPENHAGEN Two goals from Spain midfielder Juan Mata inspired holders Chelsea to a 4-0 victory over little-known Danish side Nordsjaelland in Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

The Londoners went ahead in the 33rd minute when Fernando Torres robbed midfielder Enoch Adu and passed to Frank Lampard who deftly set up Mata to fire home with his left foot.

Joshua John twice went close for the home team, hitting the post on one occasion, but David Luiz made it 2-0 with a curling free kick in the 79th minute.

Mata sidefooted the third goal in the 82nd minute before Ramires completed the scoring from close range.

Nordsjaelland, beaten 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening match last month, made a jittery start but gradually their confidence grew and they gave the champions several worrying moments.

Centre back Jores Okore was their best player and he almost set up a goal when his lofted ball found Mikkel Beckmann unmarked 10 metres out and his looping header sailed just over the bar.

Chelsea's anxieties were eased when Torres had his shirt pulled just outside the box and Brazil defender David Luiz shot in off the woodwork.

Mata grabbed his second goal after nimbly picking his way through the defence before Brazil midfielder Ramires latched on to a pass from countryman Oscar to convert the simplest of tap-ins.