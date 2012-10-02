Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 2 Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4 - Champions League Group E result
At the Parken Stadium
Scorers: Juan Mata 33, 82, David Luiz 79, Ramires 89
Halftime: 0-1
Nordsjaelland: 1-Jesper Hansen, 18-Michael Parkhurst, 2-Jores Okore, 21-Ivan Runje, 8-Patrick Mtiliga, 6-Enoch Adu, 7-Nicolai Stokholm, 20-Kasper Lorentzen (22-Andreas Laudrup 85), 11-Morten Nordstand (23-Mario Ticinovic 65), 15-Joshua John, 10-Mikkel Beckmann (17-Soren Christensen 75)
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill, 3-Ashley Cole, 7-Ramires, 8-Frank Lampard, 13-Victor Moses (17-Eden Hazard 65), 11-Oscar, 10-Juan Mata (12-John Obi Mikel 83), 9-Fernando Torres
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) (Compiled by Phil O'Connor, Edited by Tom Pilcher)
