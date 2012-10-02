ATHENS Oct 2 Olympiakos Piraeus will have to do without top scorer Rafik Djebbour for their Champions League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Algerian failed to shake off a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old striker sat out his team's 1-0 league win over Atromitos Athinon on Saturday in the hope that he could return for the midweek match, but has not travelled to London. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)