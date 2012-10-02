Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
ATHENS Oct 2 Olympiakos Piraeus will have to do without top scorer Rafik Djebbour for their Champions League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Algerian failed to shake off a thigh injury.
The 28-year-old striker sat out his team's 1-0 league win over Atromitos Athinon on Saturday in the hope that he could return for the midweek match, but has not travelled to London. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.