Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
ATHENS Nov 6 Late goals from Leandro Greco and Kostas Mitroglou kept alive Olympiakos Pireaus's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Montpellier.
Greco and Mitroglou struck in the final 10 minutes to seal the second successive victory over their French Group B rivals.
Paulo Machado's early goal handed Olympiakos a fourth minute lead before Montpellier levelled the score in the 66th minute with a Younes Belhanda penalty.
The Greeks took their total to six points to stay third, two behind leaders Schalke 04 and one adrift of Arsenal. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (