LONDON Feb 28 Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has been banned for three European matches for his comments about the referee after his side's Champions League defeat by Barcelona, UEFA said on Friday.

"UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body has banned Manchester City FC head coach Manuel Pellegrini for three UEFA competition games, one of which is under probation for two years," the governing body said in a statement.

Pellegrini questioned the impartiality of Swedish official Jonas Eriksson and accused him of deciding the outcome of their 2-0 last-16 first-leg defeat on Feb. 18.

Pellegrini will therefore be banned for the return leg against Barcelona on March 12.

"This means that Pellegrini may follow the game from the stands only; he may not enter the dressing room, tunnel or technical area before or during the match; and he may not communicate directly or indirectly with his players and/or technical staff during the game," UEFA added.