May 3 UEFA president Michel Platini refused to jump on the German soccer bandwagon on Friday, saying it was too soon to draw conclusions from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reaching the Champions League final.

Looking for explanations after Bayern and Borussia knocked out Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, pundits have heaped praise on the German clubs for their efforts in developing home-grown talent.

"Conclusions are made every year with respect to the finalists. We said the same thing five years ago about English clubs when it was Man United and Chelsea in the final, and about Italian clubs when it was Milan against Juve," Platini, who was knocked out in the World Cup semi-finals twice by Germany as France captain in 1982 and 1986, told a Euro 2016 news conference.

"I've never handed a (Champions League) trophy to a German club during my time.

"It's cyclical. It's a difficult Cup to win and no team has won it two years a row, so I won't draw any conclusions about the fact there are two German clubs in the final."

Bayern beat Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate while Borussia saw off Real 4-3 on aggregate.

They will meet in the final in London on May 25. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)