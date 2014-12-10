Porto's Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his goal against Shakhtar Donetsk during their Champions League Group H soccer match at Dragao stadium in Porto December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

PORTO Porto completed the Champions League group stage with an unbeaten record after a stunning late strike from Vincent Aboubakar gave them a 1-1 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The result had no effect on the standings as Porto, who finished with 14 points, had already guaranteed top spot in Group H and Shakhtar, who finished with nine, were already assured of second place.

Shakhtar went ahead five minutes after halftime when Taras Stepanenko met Bernard's outswinging corner with a thumping header which went straight into the top corner.

Porto appeared to have their minds on Sunday's league match against arch-rivals Benfica until the 87th minute when Cameroon forward Aboubakar collected a loose ball in midfield and, despite being partly off-balance, rifled home an unstoppable shot from 25 metres.

