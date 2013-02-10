Paris Saint-Germain Brazilian players Maxwell (L), Thiago Silva, and Alex (R) take part in a training session at the Aspire Academy of Sports Excellence in Doha December 31, 2012. PSG will play a friendly soccer match against Qatar's Lekhwiya in Doha on January 2. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without injured centre back Thiago Silva and midfielder Thiago Motta for their Champions League last-16 first leg at Valencia on Tuesday, the French club said on Sunday.

Thiago Silva has not recovered enough from a left thigh problem he picked up during a Ligue 1 match against Ajaccio last month and is expected to be fit for the return leg at Parc des Princes in three weeks.

Motta, who has also had a thigh injury, returned to full training on Saturday but coach Carlo Ancelotti did not name the Brazilian-born player in the squad.

Former England captain David Beckham will travel to Spain but has not made the squad as he has yet to train with the Ligue 1 leaders since joining them on a five-month deal on January 31.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)