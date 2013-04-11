BARCELONA Ambitious Paris St Germain's performance in pushing Barcelona close in their Champions League quarter-final will help the club attract more of the world's best players, club president Nasser al Khelaifi said.

The French side, one of soccer's biggest spenders in recent times thanks to the deep pockets of their Qatari owners, lost out on away goals to the aristocrats of European football on Wednesday.

PSG gave the competition favourites a mighty scare, leading the tie until a 71st-minute goal from Pedro secured nervy Barca a 1-1 draw at home, enough to go through on away goals thanks to a 2-2 draw in Paris.

"When we bought the club a lot of people were not believing in our project. Now I think that this (Barcelona) game can attract great players to PSG," Al Khelaifi said.

PSG have been the envy of their cash-strapped Ligue 1 rivals since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) took over two years ago and have spent over 200 million euros on transfers as they look to win the Champions League within five years.

The likes of Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi and most recently former England captain David Beckham were attracted to a club that, like Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in England, enjoy a spending power their domestic and European rivals cannot match.

But while City have failed to progress from the group stage of the Champions League in their first two seasons among Europe's elite, PSG made an immediate impact in their return to the competition for the first time in eight years.

Boosted by the goals of Lavezzi, Javier Pastore and Ibrahimovic, PSG finished top of Group A with five wins from six games and then knocked out Valencia in the last 16.

Ibrahimovic, who joined from AC Milan in July, said PSG's exploits "had earned us more respect throughout Europe".

"We proved that this team is not just a joke," he said.

"I hope that we'll come back stronger. The team have improved a lot."

PSG started the second leg against Barca with 10 players who joined the club in the last 18 months.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti also joined during that time and has moulded a team who are all but certain to clinch their first French crown since 1994.

The Italian believes PSG have now forged an "identity".

"We showed solidity, character and most importantly an identity. It's something that takes time, which is very hard to create," he said.

