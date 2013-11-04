Paris St-Germain player Ibrahimovic (Top) and Edinson Cavani attend a training session at the Camp des Loges training center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

PARIS Paris St Germain could be without their most prolific strikers, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday, coach Laurent Blanc said on Monday.

"There are two questions marks for tomorrow: Edinson and Ibrahimovic," Blanc told a news conference, adding that Brazil centre back Thiago Silva should be back after a six-week injury layoff.

"We will wait for this afternoon's training session and see if they can be included in the squad," Blanc said of Ibrahimovic and Cavani.

Both players have thigh pains but Blanc hinted that Sweden striker Ibrahimovic, who scored four times in a 5-0 win at Anderlecht two weeks ago, could be fit.

"It is not a serious injury but it can become one. That is why he didn't play against Lorient (in Ligue 1 last Friday)," said Blanc.

"He is supposed to train with the group today and if he doesn't feel any discomfort he will be in the squad.

"He felt some pain in his thigh; we will not take any risk," Blanc said of Cavani, who tops the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with nine goals from 12 matches.

Thiago Silva, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury, is to make his return.

"Unless we have some bad surprise during the training session today, he should be in the squad," said Blanc.

PSG have a maximum nine points from three games in Group C.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)