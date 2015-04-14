PARIS Paris St Germain are counting on a solid defence as the best means of attack in their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday, even though they are doing battle on their own turf, said coach Laurent Blanc.

"The paradox for tomorrow is we're going to have to defend well even if we're playing at home," Blanc told a news conference on the eve of the first leg of the quarter-final.

PSG, who are without suspended Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will have to be defensively solid and rely on quick fire counter-attacks, the former World Cup winner said.

PSG's Brazilian defender Maxwell, flanking Blanc at the news conference, told reporters: "They've such good attackers, they need just a single chance and they score a goal".

In a more sober mood than after the away goals victory over Chelsea in the last 16, Blanc acknowledged that PSG also have to make do without several key players.

They will definitely be without injured midfielder Thiago Motta, who picked up a thigh injury in their recent Ligue 1 encounter with Olympique de Marseille.

However, PSG's Brazil centre back David Luiz could return to action after being named in the squad having recovered from a hamstring problem.

GLOWING TRIBUTE

Blanc paid a glowing tribute to Barca forward Lionel Messi, describing him as "one of the best players the world of football has known through the generations", adding that he was just one of a formidable attacking trio alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar.

PSG's Champions League record shows the scale of the challenge they face in their quest for superpower status.

The last time the French side got as far as the semi-finals was two decades ago after they beat Barcelona and subsequently lost to AC Milan in the last four in 1994-95 season.

Barca, though, have reached the quarter-finals for the last eight successive seasons.

PSG have nonetheless pulled off some memorable feats on the road to this season's last eight even without towering Swede Ibrahimovic.

They overcame his early red card to eliminate Chelsea on away goals last month.

He was also missing through injury when PSG secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Barcelona in the group stage last September.

