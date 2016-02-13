PARIS Feb 13 Marco Verratti and Javier Pastore are not fit enough to start for Paris St Germain against Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, coach Laurent Blanc said on Saturday.

The Italian midfielder replaced the Argentine playmaker at halftime in PSG's 0-0 home draw against Lille in Ligue 1 but Blanc said he would not take any chances against Chelsea.

Verratti was back in the squad after a two-week layoff due to a groin injury while Pastore made his return this week in a French Cup game after being sidelined for a month because of a calf injury.

"Just like Pastore, I don't think he (Verratti) can start against Chelsea," Blanc told a news conference.

"It's too risky. Everything goes faster in a Champions League game. If you play, you risk to get injured again."

Blanc is likely to field Adrien Rabiot in midfield against the Premier League champions alongside Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Motta.