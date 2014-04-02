PARIS, April 2 Javier Pastore's brilliant individual goal in stoppage time put the gloss on Paris St Germain's 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Chelsea on Wednesday to leave the French side favourites to reach the last four.

The Argentine cut in from the byline, evading a number of Chelsea defenders before beating keeper Petr Cech at his near post.

PSG could be without talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next week's return at Stamford Bridge after the Swede trudged off clutching his right thigh 20 minutes from time.

Ibrahimovic was substituted minutes after David Luiz had turned into his own net from a freekick to put PSG 2-1 up.

PSG went ahead in the fourth minute when Ezequiel Lavezzi shot high into the roof off the net after controlling a weak John Terry clearance.

Eden Hazard equalised in the 27th from the penalty spot and the Belgian also struck the post in the first half. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)