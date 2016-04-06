PARIS, April 6 Manchester City claimed a vital edge in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris St Germain after grabbing two away goals in a 2-2 first leg draw on Wednesday.

PSG, playing in their fourth straight quarter-final in the competition, fell behind when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 38th minute, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic capitalised on a City blunder to level, having earlier missed a penalty.

The home side, who had exited at this stage for the last three seasons, then took the lead through Adrien Rabiot just before the hour but Fernandinho made it 2-2 after benefiting from another PSG mistake.

City, who are playing in the quarter-finals for the first time, will host PSG at the Etihad stadium next Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)