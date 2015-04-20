PARIS Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva will miss this week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona, the French club said on Monday.

The Brazilian was injured in PSG's 3-1 home defeat in the first leg against the Spanish giants.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Marco Verratti will return to the French champions' side on Tuesday after missing the first game through suspension.

