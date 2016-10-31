AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages hinge on beating mighty Bayern Munich on Tuesday, said coach Phillip Cocu as he called on his team to believe success was possible.

"If we want to go on to the knockout round ... we must get a good result," he told a news conference on Monday.

PSV, who reached the quarter-finals last season, have one point from three matches in Group D and were soundly beaten 4-1 at Bayern in their previous outing on Oct. 19.

"We must keep believing we can get a good result," said Cocu. "In Munich there were moments in the second half when we did really well.

"We go up against an absolutely top club and that is a tremendous challenge."

Five-times kings of Europe Bayern are second in Group D on six points, three behind Atletico Madrid.

Champions PSV are third in the Dutch league, having lost once in 11 matches. They trail leaders Feyenoord by five points and second-placed Ajax Amsterdam by two.

