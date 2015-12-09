EINDHOVEN, Netherlands PSV Eindhoven may have enjoyed bigger evenings of European club competition success but coach Philip Cocu described Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph over CSKA Moscow in the Philips Stadium as "an extraordinary night".

The win ensured they became the first Dutch club to reach the knockout stage since they last achieved the feat in 2007, finishing second in Group B behind VfL Wolfsburg but above Manchester United, who they beat at the start of the group phase.

"The players went to the brink. They showed how strong they are all mentally. This is what you work for, these precious moments you must treasure," Cocu told reporters after PSV came from behind to beat their Russian opponents.

"It says a lot about the strength of our team that we won three times at home in the group phase. Just to be through to the next round is tremendous."

Qualification is also a much-needed fillip for Dutch soccer after the recent failings of the national team, who did not qualify for next year's European Championships in France.

"For the club it is naturally an excellent situation. There will be a decent amount of money coming in but much more important is that PSV again shines on the European stage," added Cocu, who was in the team that reached the last eight in 2007.

The Dutch club were champions of the old style European Cup in 1988 but last made a major impact a decade ago when they lost a Champions League semi-final to AC Milan on away goals.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)