EINDHOVEN, Netherlands With Dutch football in the doldrums due to the national side's Euro 2016 qualifying woes, PSV Eindhoven’s surprise 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday has provided the perfect pick-me-up.

“I’m really proud of the way the players performed. They fought like warriors, struggling for every metre,” said PSV coach Phillip Cocu after the opening Group B encounter at the Philips Stadium.

“I could go on about what we could have done better. But it was all about keeping fighting to create chances after going a goal down.”

While the game was somewhat overshadowed by a double leg fracture suffered by United defender Luke Shaw, the victory still delivered a boost for Dutch football. PSV's fighting sprit was in stark contrast to the national team's embarrassing back-to-back defeats in Euro 2016 qualifiers earlier this month.

The Netherlands, who finished third at the World Cup in Brazil last year, were heavily criticised for limp performances against Iceland and Turkey.

The country’s faltering UEFA club coefficient now limits the Netherlands to just two Champions League entries. Former winners Ajax Amsterdam were bundled out by Rapid Vienna in this year's preliminary knockout stages.

