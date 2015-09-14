Sanchez, Giroud send Arsenal up to fifth
Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands Memphis Depay has every intention of properly celebrating if he scores for Manchester United against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday, even if he spent his entire career at the Dutch club before moving to England this summer.
The Netherlands international's 22 league goals last season helped PSV land the Dutch title after a seven-year hiatus.
But the 21-year-old is leaving sentiment behind in his new job with United, whose opening Group B game is at the Philips Stadium, and has no intention in following the trend of not celebrating scoring goals against former clubs.
"It is the club where I spent 10 years and very special to me," he said of PSV in the pre-match news conference on Monday.
"But if I play and I score, I'm celebrating," he told reporters. "That doesn't mean that I don't have respect for PSV. Of course, I do."
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Martyn Herman)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.