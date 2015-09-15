Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Marcos Alonso squeezed second goal under keeper 11 minutes later
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 15 Luciano Narsingh scored a second-half winner as PSV Eindhoven came from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 on a night of setbacks for the English side in the Champions League on Tuesday.
United left back Luke Shaw suffered what appeared to be a serious injury and was taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask strapped to his face in the early stages of the Group B game.
United's Memphis Depay returned to the club where he made his name and reminded spectators at the Philips Stadium of his prowess with a stunning 41st-minute opener.
PSV, however, caught the visitors napping at a corner in first-half stoppage time as Hector Moreno equalised before a swift break away set up the 57th-minute winner. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Chelsea 3 Middlesbrough 0 Sunday, May 7 Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2 Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 3 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea