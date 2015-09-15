EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 15 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the early stages of their Champions League Group B game at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Shaw, 20, was injured under a challenge from PSV defender Hector Moreno as he stormed into the penalty area at the end of a run towards goal in the 15th minute.

The game was stopped for eight minutes while medical staff attended to the England international, who was then carried off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask strapped to his face.