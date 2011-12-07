LONDON, Dec 7 List of the teams qualified
for the Champions League last 16:
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Napoli (Italy)
Inter Milan (Italy)
CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Benfica (Portugal)
Basel (Switzerland)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Olympique Lyon (France)
Chelsea (England)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Arsenal (England)
Olympique Marseille (France)
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)
Barcelona (Spain)
AC Milan (Italy)
* First legs to be played Feb 14-22, second legs March 6-14
- - - -
