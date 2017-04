LONDON, Dec 11 A list of the 16 teams who have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after the final round of group stage matches on Wednesday. AC Milan Arsenal Atletico Madrid Barcelona Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Chelsea Galatasaray Manchester City Manchester United Olympiakos Piraeus Paris St Germain Real Madrid Schalke 04 Zenit St Petersburg (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)