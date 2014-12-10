Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON Dec 10 The following teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16.
GROUP WINNERS
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Chelsea
Porto
RUNNERS-UP
Juventus
Basel
Bayer Leverkusen
Arsenal
Manchester City
Paris St Germain
Schalke 04
Shakhtar Donetsk
Last 16 draw to be made on Dec. 15.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.