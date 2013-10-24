Oct 24 UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against CSKA Moscow for racist behaviour following allegations that Manchester City's Yaya Toure was abused in a Champions League match, the governing body said on Thursday.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against CSKA Moscow for racist behaviour of their fans (article 14 of the UEFA disciplinary regulations) and for setting off of fireworks (article 16) at last night's UEFA Champions League group stage match in Moscow against Manchester City FC," UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.org).

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body on Oct. 30."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)