Zidane insists Madrid aren't taking La Liga triumph for granted
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.
(Adds details of extra time)
MILAN May 28 The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid went to penalties on Saturday after the two Spanish sides drew 1-1 after extra time.
Sergio Ramos gave Real a 15th-minute lead, Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty for Atletico at the start of the second half and substitute Yannick Carrasco equalised in the 79th minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.
May 16 Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would confirm a disappointing season for Arsenal, but the north London club have not yet abandoned hope that their rivals will slip up, defender Laurent Koscielny has said.