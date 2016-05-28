(Adds details of extra time)

MILAN May 28 The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid went to penalties on Saturday after the two Spanish sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

Sergio Ramos gave Real a 15th-minute lead, Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty for Atletico at the start of the second half and substitute Yannick Carrasco equalised in the 79th minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)