MILAN May 27 A look at the formations, strengths and weaknesses of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid before the Champions League final at Milan's San Siro Stadium on Saturday:

FORMATIONS:

Atletico use a 4-4-2 formation, holding midfielders Gabi and Augusto Fernandez providing an extra shield to protect the defence. Coach Diego Simeone has the option of bringing on the more attack-minded Yannick Carrasco from the bench.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane favours a 4-3-3 system with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro sitting deepest. The shape can quickly become a 4-4-2 with Gareth Bale occupying the right-wing berth.

STRENGTHS

Atletico equalled a La Liga record this season by conceding just 18 goals and their expert defence shut out free-scoring Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the home legs of their quarter-final and semi-final Champions League triumphs.

They have a habit of staying resilient and clinging on when faced with an onslaught, as demonstrated in the semi-final second leg at Bayern.

Real have the best defensive record in the Champions League, conceding five times in 12 games and keeping 10 clean sheets. Their most obvious weapon lies with the dynamic front three of Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo who have scored a combined 98 goals in all competitions.

WEAKNESSES

Atletico are not the free-scoring machine that Real are. Simeone's men netted 47 fewer goals in La Liga and on occasions struggled to find a way through, failing to find the net in 210 minutes against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Simeone is perhaps over-reliant on Antoine Griezmann who has scored 33 of their 74 goals in all competitions this term.

Real are a less complete unit than Atletico. Ronaldo and Bale do not always chip in with defensive duties, making the team less intense in midfield.

DEFENCE

Atletico's defence is well defined with full backs Juanfran and Filipe Luis always aware of what is going on. Juanfran has limited Ronaldo to just one goal in open play in their last 10 meetings.

Uruguayan centre backs Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez provide a commanding presence in the air and are never afraid to put their bodies on the line.

Real captain Sergio Ramos improved towards the end of a campaign marred by a shoulder injury while Pepe was their outstanding defender in both semi-final games with Manchester City.

Dani Carvajal has proved a far better option at right back than Danilo and also provides a stronger attacking threat.

MIDFIELD

Simeone has sung the praises of Casemiro, ranking the Brazilian above Bale and Ronaldo in importance for the balance he offers Real. In Augusto Fernandez and Gabi, Atletico have two players to do the job Casemiro does while wingers Koke and Saul Niguez frequently strengthen their grip on midfield.

Luka Modric provides the flair and spark for Real while Toni Kroos dictates the rhythm of their play. Atletico's focus will be on keeping the Croatian quiet.

ATTACK

Ronaldo is the competition's all-time top scorer and is one goal away from matching his record of 17 strikes in the 2013-14 season.

Bale has taken on new responsibilities in his best campaign since joining Real and provides almost as much of a threat as the prolific Portuguese. Centre forward Benzema provides the balance.

Griezmann claimed crucial Atletico strikes against Barcelona and Bayern with the improving Fernando Torres providing a supporting role alongside him.