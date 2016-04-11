MADRID VfL Wolfsburg plan to "irritate" Real Madrid for the second time in a week when they take a 2-0 lead into their Champions League quarter-final return match on Tuesday, said coach Dieter Hecking.

Since the Bundesliga side stunned the 10-times European champions last Wednesday, media coverage in the Spanish capital has focused on the prospect of Real pulling off another famous comeback victory at the Bernabeu.

Hecking, though, said his players would be out to keep their mistakes to a minimum.

"If tomorrow there are 80,000 Madrid fans we don't care," he told a news conference on Monday. "The only important thing is how we play.

"We know what Real and the Bernabeu mean of course, we have a lot of respect for them, but I also believe we deserve respect for what we did in the first leg.

"When you see this set of (Real) players it is one of the best teams in the world," Hecking said. "We've already proved we can irritate this wonderful team.

"We can't control everything tomorrow, we will make mistakes, but we have to try to have the least amount possible."

Wolfsburg's Champions League run has taken many observers by surprise because their wins over Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, CSKA Moscow, Genk and Real have contrasted sharply with their inconsistent domestic campaign.

They are eighth in the Bundesliga and could only draw 1-1 at home to Mainz 05 on Saturday but Hecking does not believe Wolfsburg's erratic form will affect their chances on Tuesday.

"We are doing very well in the CL, we had a great start in the first leg and it is not being arrogant to say we can qualify," he said.

"We knew we needed two magnificent days, we already had one and now we need another one. We will have the same attitude as we did against Moscow and Man Utd.

"It's not something new for us. We are used to it now in the Champions League and I think we will do pretty well," added Hecking.

(Writing by Richard Martin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)