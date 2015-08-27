MONACO Aug 27 Reaction to Thursday's Champions League draw:

Group A: Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Malmo

"It will be great to have Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) here," said Malmo coach Age Hareide after his team were drawn with the Sweden striker's club, Paris St Germain.

"But we would have preferred a slightly weaker third team," he added in reference to Shakhtar.

PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi said: "It's quite a high-profile draw. Mouth-watering games and Ibra will be back in his native city. It will be special".

Group B: PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, CSKA Moscow, VfL Wolfsburg

"We are satisfied with our draw. The group is tough but it could have been worse," VfL Wolfsburg winger Andre Schuerrle.

CSKA striker Seydou Doumbia said: "I would distinguish Manchester United as a very strong team. Both those games will be spectacular".

Group C: Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, Astana

"We would have liked to be in a group with Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich but we've got strong opponents. Atletico are the favourites," said Astana goalkeeper Nenad Eric.

Group D: Juventus, Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Moenchengladbach

"Our opponents could not be more illustrious. We are facing three teams from the top leagues of Europe. This is a huge challenge but we are looking forward to it because we can measure ourselves against the best," Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said: "We are Juventus and must not fear anything or anyone".

Group E: Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma, BATE Borisov

"We face the reigning champions in Barcelona. It will be a pleasure for our fans to watch them playing at the Stadio Olimpico," Roma coach Rudi Garcia.

Group F: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Olympiakos Piraeus, Dinamo Zagreb

"It is nice to face Arsenal and two old friends from the national team, Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil...it will be tense but we are the group favourites," Bayern full back Philipp Lahm.

Group G: Chelsea, Porto, Dynamo Kiev, Maccabi Tel Aviv

"It's a tough group with good teams that won their respective league titles, one of them the English Premier League. Chelsea are a great team and they have a coach (Jose Mourinho) who knows our club and Portuguese football inside out," Porto coach Julen Lopetegui.

Group H: Zenit St Petersburg, Valencia, Olympique Lyonnais, Ghent

"The draw is very pleasing. We can qualify from this group," said Venezuelan Danny, captain of Zenit.