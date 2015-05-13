MADRID Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti fended off questions about his future after the Champions League holders were dumped out in the semi-finals by Juventus 3-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Italian Ancelotti, a former Juve coach, led Real to a record-extending 10th European triumph in his first season in charge last year but they now look highly likely to end the campaign without a major trophy.

That is unacceptable at the world's richest club by income, where memories are short and impatient, deep-pocketed president Florentino Perez typically responds to lack of silverware by sacking the coach.

Accordingly, Wednesday's post-match news conference was peppered with questions about whether Ancelotti would see out his three-year contract, which runs until the end of next season.

"There is not much point talking about the future today," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I would always give myself 10 out of 10 because I always give everything to my work, although I don't like awarding myself a mark," added the 55-year-old, who lost the chance to become the first coach to win the Champions League four times.

"We did everything we should have. We attacked a lot. We had chances. If there is anything we should reproach ourselves for it's the first leg."

Juve came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Bernabeu thanks to a goal from former Real forward Alvaro Morata, having won last week's first leg in Turin 2-1.

Real are four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with two games left and were eliminated from the King's Cup by city rivals Atletico Madrid in January.

"We did not play with the same intensity as this time around, we gave everything today," Ancelotti said.

Real need to pick themselves up for their La Liga match at Espanyol on Sunday, when Barca could make sure of a fifth La Liga title in seven years with victory at Atletico.

Wednesday's reverse was all the more bitter for Real and their fans as Barca are through to both the Champions League final in Berlin on June 6 and the King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan club are on course to repeat their treble of 2009 when they became the first, and only, Spanish side to achieve the feat.

